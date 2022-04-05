Gehlot blames BJP for fuelling riots and hatred

Karauli which saw violence with 34 four persons injured and over 35 shops set on fire is limping back to normalcy. The district administration has imposed a curfew till midnight of April 7. The administration also allowed various government offices to open and allowed the shops to open to enable people to buy their daily needs.

Gehlot urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility of the communal violence in Karauli. Both Modi and Amit Shah should condemn violence and ensure that the rule of law is established within the country, he said while adding that anybody responsible for spreading violence, be it be a Hindu or a Muslim should be punished.

The Rajasthan chief minister said that there is always pressure from the RSS on the BJP not to condemn any violence. He recalled when the mob lynching took place in Alwar, Modi condemned it and the whole country welcomed his statement on mob lynching. But, after his condemnation perhaps the RSS guided him not to issue such statements and he stopped speaking in public on the issue. Prime Minister Modi should give a clear message that his government at the Centre will not tolerate any communal violence, Gehlot added.

An aggressive Gehlot blamed the BJP for creating a Hindu-Muslim divide by trying to hold rallies in the name of the religion and accused the BJP of raising slogans in the name of the religion.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister rewarded the Karauli constable 31-year-old Netresh Sharma, who showed exemplary courage and bravery during the recent Karauli riots and cared little for his own life while saving three women and a child amid fire and arson. Gehlot, who spoke to the constable on Monday congratulated him and also announced his promotion as head constable.