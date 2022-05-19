Gehlot govt to disburse 1.33 cr free mobile handsets to poor women in Rajasthan, free data for 3 years

All the leading mobile manufacturers of the country are vying with each other to bag the order for such a large number of mobile phones.

"It’s the tallest order floated by any government in the world and this would give a boom to the mobile industry of the country. It would go a long way in empowering the women and the women would be using the communication tool for their growth," said an official of Rajcom, the nodal agency of the Rajasthan government that is handling the project.

Rajcom has convened a pre-bid meeting on May 23 in which all the leading manufacturers of mobile handsets would participate. The successful bidder will have to supply the devices within one year after winning the bid.

The bid process will be in several phases and the technical bid would open on July 1; after this the eligible companies would be short-listed.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, made the budgetary announcement of providing the smartphones to the women from BPL families.

The phones would be given to the women head of the family whose name is registered with the state government's Janadhar scheme. Janadhar cardholders would be provided with smartphones. After duly examining the credentials of the beneficiaries, the smartphone SIMs would be issued with free data facility for three years.

The disbursement of the mobile handsets would be done at the district and at the block level. All the beneficiaries will have to obtain KYEC for which the state government's IT department will hold special camps.

The successful bidding company will be paid the cost of the handsets over two years. It will be paid only 30 percent of the cost price at the time of delivery. The state government would pay only 35 percent of the cost of the smartphone after a year and it would pay the remaining amount after two years.