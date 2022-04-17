Gehlot govt to induct over one lakh youth in departments and wings functioning under Rajasthan govt

Sticking to the promises made to the people of Rajasthan during the 2018 Assembly elections, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state will provide over one lakh jobs to aspirants in various departments functioning under it.

The matter was beset with legal problems, with aspirants for various jobs obtaining stay orders from courts on various issues. The Gehlot government, however, showed a strong will to overcome the legal hurdle to create over a lakh such jobs.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said the state government is working with a strong will and determination to make recruitment examinations in government departments quick, dispute-free and transparent.

"In less than three years, about 97,000 posts have been filled. For this, the rules were amended and simplified where necessary. Judicial hurdles were removed," he said.

The feeling of dissatisfaction and despair among candidates due to a delay in recruitment stand addressed after the conduct of various written examinations and interviews through various agencies like the public service commission.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Service Selection Board from April 24 this month would endeavour in the preliminary selection of jobs in 24 categories. The process of recruitment of Assistant Public Relations Officers will begin on April 24 for which there are 76 posts.

Thereafter, the recruitment process for basic computer operators, senior computer operators, village development officers, forest guards, forest inspectors and junior engineers will begin.

Around 32 lakh applicants are competing for these 19,120 jobs. The highest number of jobs, at 9862, is for basic computer operators and after that, the recruitment process for appointing 5396 village development officers would start.

According to a state government official, the applicants for these seven posts exceeded 32 lakh applicants alone and for the forest jobs for which 2400 recruitments would be made, the number of applicants is 22 lakh alone. This shows the sheer number of individuals keen to join government jobs.

The state government conducts the recruitment process through the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and the Service Selection Board which are autonomous bodies.

However, the biggest recruitment process in one single go is for the education department to recruit 46500 third grade teachers, the process for would begin in July. This recruitment process would be done by the Service Selection Board which would recruit over 69,000 youth under various government jobs in financial year 2022-2023.

In the month of June-July, some 1264 vacant posts would be filled by various recruitment processes. These jobs are of revenue, accounts, women inspectors and junior assistants, physical education teachers and librarians in schools.

The recruitment process would be conducted under the new proposed law titled Measures For Prevention Of Unfair Means In Recruitment which was passed by the Vidhan Sabha. This has been termed as an effective measure taken by the government to punish all those indulging in stealing question papers and selling it on premium to aspiring teachers for a high price to enable them to get government jobs.

It provides for up to 10 years of jail term and Rs 10 crore fine to prevent cheating and use of unfair means in competitive examinations.

The law would provide for attachment of the properties of all those indulging in unfair practices. Any person taking unauthorised help in public examination from any material may face a jail term of up to three years and a fine no less than Rs 1 lakh.

Every person found guilty of being involved in cheating will be fined a minimum of Rs 10 lakh and a maximum of Rs 10 crore. Provisions have been made in the law to confiscate the properties of the copying gang.

All offenses specified under the proposed Act shall be recognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable. All examinees who have been convicted of an offense under provisions of the Act shall be debarred from taking any public examination for a period of two years.

The state government in February this year had cancelled various levels of the REET after it was discovered that the culprits managed to leak papers with the active involvement of some education department officials. It had then removed the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Secondary Education Board DP Jaroli for his failure to maintain the sanctity and secrecy of the examination procedures.

The Gehlot government has also started the process of providing jobs in urban areas on the lines of MNREGA. This scheme of guaranteed 100 days of jobs under the Indira Gandhi urban employment opportunities would provide jobs under the various urban development plan of the state.

Youth would be involved in jobs under urban development plans like rainwater harvesting, plantations, roads, footpaths, garbage collection, sewerage cleaning, anti-encroachment drives, guarding government land, and in the horticulture sector.

According to the Local Self Department Secretary Joga Ram, the draft of this urban recruitment plan has been finalized and sent to the finance department for budgetary sanctions.

The jobs to the youth would be provided on the basis of registration through various municipal wards. Youth who belong to a particular ward would be given priority , but some provision has been made for migratory workers who too would benefit under the scheme.