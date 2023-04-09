Gehlot govt's schemes have put Rajasthan in leadership position in governance: Congress

The Congress on Sunday said its government led by CM Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan has implemented a large number of schemes that benefitted people and it will seek a renewed mandate on the strength of its achievements as well as collective efforts of the organisation.

The assertion by the party came after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot opened a new front against chief minister Gehlot, announcing a day-long fast to seek action from his government over alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress government in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly.

"This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state," he said.

"Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation," Ramesh said.