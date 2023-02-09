Gehlot set to present youth-oriented budget for Rajasthan on Friday

“The budget would be fabulous and it would be focused on youth and would fulfill the aspirations of the people. It would be our endeavour to make the state number one in the country,” Gehlot said.

According to Gehlot, the state budget would be a unique one and provide one lakh jobs, several incentives and social schemes that has not been heard of in Rajasthan.

"This budget would once again prove that it Rajasthan has become a model state and other states should follow us. It is Rajasthan and not Gujarat that will be followed on social responsibilities and commitments towards people,” Shanti Dhariwal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.