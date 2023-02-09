Gehlot set to present youth-oriented budget for Rajasthan on Friday
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio will be presenting it in the state legislative assembly
Its for the first time that a state government has issued an advertisement urging people to watch the state budget and provided QR codes that one could scan and watch its live presentation on Friday.
The state government has put up hoardings in various cities stressing on the promises to be made in thee forthcoming state budget.
Gehlot, who would be presenting his 11th state budget has been talking about the upcoming budget in various public forums. The last budget was focused on agriculture and the forthcoming budget would focus on youth, he said.
The chief minister had started working on his dream budget announcement a few months earlier and had briefed the finance department officials about his ideas.
“The budget would be fabulous and it would be focused on youth and would fulfill the aspirations of the people. It would be our endeavour to make the state number one in the country,” Gehlot said.
According to Gehlot, the state budget would be a unique one and provide one lakh jobs, several incentives and social schemes that has not been heard of in Rajasthan.
"This budget would once again prove that it Rajasthan has become a model state and other states should follow us. It is Rajasthan and not Gujarat that will be followed on social responsibilities and commitments towards people,” Shanti Dhariwal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.
It is widely speculated that the proposed budget was likely to see the announcement of 200 units of free electricity, from the present 50 and a subsidy on a further 300 units of power consumed.
The budget is also expected to see a reduction on VAT levied on petrol, diesel and petroleum products. At 19.30 per cent, it is among the highest in the country. Another bachat (savings) expected is on domestic gas cylinders. It is likely to be fixed at a price of Rs 500 for BPL and Ujjawal connection holders. They would get a dozen cylinder a year for Rs 500 each.
The women travellers in the state roadways buses would also be able to travel free like Delhi and Punjab. Currently they get 30 per cent concession on bus travel.
Under the Raahat (relief) head, Gehlot is widely expected to announce the benefit of the old pension scheme to all those employees of boards, corporations and commissions thus benefitting one lakh such persons. Currently the old pension scheme is being to five lakh employees.
The qualifying scheme for the OPS scheme would be reduced from 28 years to 20 years. All such employees who retire between December to June would get the benefit of a yearly increment.
Under the Badhat (increase) head, the state government is likely to announce a lakh new jobs. In the past one year it has provided 1.40 lakh jobs. The state government is also likely to give benefit to the contractual employees by absorbing the 1.10 lakh employees in the state government permanently.
