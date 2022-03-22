Gehlot urges Centre to release states’ share in Central taxes, reiterates demand for national status to ERCP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government for failing to give the states their due share in Central taxes. In his reply to the Rajasthan Finance and Appropriation Bill in the state Vidhan Sabha, he said by reducing the states’ share in Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), the Centre was causing them great financial stress.

Citing the example of his own state, Gehlot said Rajasthan was to get Rs 68,000 crore in the year 2021-22 as its share in Central taxes, but received only Rs 49,000 crore.

Gehlot also reiterated the state’s demand for funding the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) by declaring it as a national project. The ERCP is slated to cater to the drinking water and irrigation needs of 13 districts of the state.

Gehlot said that while the BJP won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, the BJP MPs failed to pressurize the Union government to give the ERCP the status of a national project. He urged the opposition to lean on the Union government to do so.

ERCP is an ambitious mega project to transfer surplus water from Chambal river basin to Banas, Morel, Banganga, Kalisindh, Gambhir, and Parbati rivers sub-basin. In a way, it would link the 11 rivers of eastern Rajasthan. After this inter-linking of the small rivers, 13 districts of the state – Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Dholpur – will not only get drinking water but also water for irrigation.