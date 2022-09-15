Gender discrimination reason for 98 pc of employment gap between men and women: Oxfam report

Non-SCs, STs earn Rs 5K per month more than SCs, STs, non-Muslims Rs 7K more: Oxfam

People not belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Schedules Tribes (STs) earn Rs 5,000 per month more than those from the two communities, while non-Muslims earn Rs 7,000 per month more than Muslims on an average, according to a new report by Oxfam India.





According to the 'India Discrimination Report 2022', which highlights bias in accessing jobs, livelihoods and agricultural credits among others, 15.6 per cent of the urban Muslim population aged 15 and above was engaged in regular salaried jobs whereas 23.3 per cent of non-Muslims were in regular salaried jobs, in 2019-20.



"The lower employment for urban Muslims attributes 68 per cent to discrimination. In 2019-20, 70 per cent of the difference between Muslim and non-Muslim engaged as salaried workers was due to discrimination," it said.



The report said self-employed SC/STs earn Rs 5,000 less than non-SC/STs and discrimination accounts for 41 per cent of this gap.



The rural SC and ST communities are facing a rapid increase in discrimination in casual employment, the report showed.



The data said unequal income among rural SC and ST casual wage workers was majorly -- 79 per cent -- because of discrimination in 2019-20, a sharp increase of 10 per cent from the previous year.