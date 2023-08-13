'Generate category-wise health data for tribal female population', Parl panel tells Centre

The union tribal affairs and health ministries should work in tandem to generate tribal dis-aggregated health data with separate classifications like girl children, adolescent girls, women of various age groups and women senior citizens to help in evolving custom made health interventions, a Parliamentary panel in its report suggested.

These will suit the unique healthcare requirements of the tribal people, especially tribal women and girl children, a Parliamentary panel on empowerment of women has recommended this in its report on "Health facilities for tribal women".

This report was presented in Parliament last week.

The committee further felt that community influencer groups and tribal leaders must also be engaged to instill behavioural changes among the tribal community for better health and nutrition outcomes.

Though many of government programmes are focussing on this approach currently, the committee urged upon the government to reinforce this approach for maximising the impact of such campaigns among the tribal community so that desired results are achieved.