Gig workers in India struggle to earn minimum wage under largely unfair working-conditions

Companies were largely unresponsive even when it came to Fair Conditions and Fair Management, which includes grievance redressal, mitigating occupational risks, equal and unbiased treatment and providing a safety-net for workers among other indicators.



Even though the study states that a majority of these platforms provided Fair Contracts inclusive of accessible, readable and comprehensible agreements and clauses that delineate the process of notifying workers prior to any changes in their contractual terms – Swiggy delivery agent Mohammed Asif has a different story to tell.

“I have been given no ‘contract’ as such prior to joining Swiggy. I was only made to sign the Terms and Conditions which includes the basic rules and regulations of pick-up and delivery. I got this gig through a referral system, one of my friends referred me to Swiggy and I simply had to fill a form on the app and later visit the Swiggy Recruitment Centre with my personal and vehicle documents,” Asif tells National Herald.

Upon being asked why he joined the company without a contract, he says: “I lost my job during the pandemic, this was the easiest job available and I’m earning enough to feed myself, I did not think of a contract. All of our directions are given to us via the app and through support-executives who are very hard to reach most of the time.” With no contract in hand, Asif lacks any form of job-security.



Asif works 6 days a week from 12 PM to 8 PM with a lunch-break in between. He says that the incentives depend on the amount he earns in a day and customer ratings. For instance, if he earns above ₹500 or has a 4.9 customer rating, the company offers 16 percent in incentives. “I declined a delivery once as it was too far, my rating came down from 4.5 to 4.2 just for that, and I did not receive any incentives on that day,” he says.

The incentives are the only thing that drives gig-workers when it comes to Uber and Ola, both of these companies deduct about 20-30 percent of the fare for one ride as commission. However, most drivers complain of having to drive for “inhuman” hours in a day just to unlock incentives.

“I spend 16-17 hours on the road every day to complete a set number of rides to get a higher incentive. We earn a mere amount of ₹30 for 6km as the fare is ₹150 and 20 per cent is slashed by Uber. The only earning that we make is through incentives – Uber gives ₹2,400 for four rides, ₹3,000 for six, ₹3,500 for eight, and ₹4,500 for 10 rides. But it’s very challenging to cover four rides itself considering the distance, traffic, waiting-time, getting new rides, let alone 10 rides. On an average day I make up to ₹20,000,” says Mrinal Kanti Basak, an Uber driver in Kolkata.

Despite rising complaints and protests this year, the industrial patterns and the legal landscape of the platform economy in India remains largely unchanged. “In most cases, those who question arbitrary changes in payment structure and other policies are blocked from the platform, which essentially means job loss, which creates fear among gig workers who rely on these jobs for their basic subsistence,” says Vinay Sarathi, President, United Food Delivery Partners Union, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Niti Aayog’s 2022 report ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’ opens by proclaiming “the rapidly burgeoning gig workforce is ushering in a new economic revolution globally. India….is the new frontier of this revolution.”

Some names have been changed for worker’s safety