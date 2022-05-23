Girl Empowerment Mission-2022 programme commences at NTPC Dadri
The Girl Empowerment Mission-2022 (GEM) programme (May 23 to June 19, 2022) was inaugurated by Ms. Ankita Sharma, IPS, Add Dy Commissioner of police (GB Nagar) by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In her inaugural address Ms. Ankita Sharma lauded the initiative as a "brilliant idea." She further elaborated that in the past only academics was pursued as a means for better livelihood but in the present times children are encouraged to follow their passion and use social media as an effective platform to add impetus to their dreams. She also appreciated the initiative for including both academics and extra curricular activities.
Speaking on the occasion, B S Rao, Chief General Manager (Dadri) said that NTPC has been committed for the development of the surroundings of the power station. Rao mentioned that GEM is a platform that will provide an opportunity to the girl students for their overall development towards valuable learnings for their bright future and to face any challenges. He further added that the programme is a step towards nurturing the talent of young girls and enhance their potential skills.
V Shiva Prasad, GM (HR), Dadri welcomed the gathering and presented a brief overview of the entire workshop.
Sandeep Agarwal, CGM (Finance), S K Sinha, GM (O&M), Aishwarya Lakshmi, District Basic Shiksha officer (GB Nagar), members of Jagriti Samaj, Head of departments and senior officials and members of Union-Association also graced the occasion. A cultural programmes was organized for the welcome of GEM-2022 students by children of the welfare cell of Jagriti Samaj.