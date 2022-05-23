Girl Empowerment Mission-2022 programme commences at NTPC Dadri

Speaking on the occasion, B S Rao, Chief General Manager (Dadri) said that NTPC has been committed for the development of the surroundings of the power station. Rao mentioned that GEM is a platform that will provide an opportunity to the girl students for their overall development towards valuable learnings for their bright future and to face any challenges. He further added that the programme is a step towards nurturing the talent of young girls and enhance their potential skills.

V Shiva Prasad, GM (HR), Dadri welcomed the gathering and presented a brief overview of the entire workshop.