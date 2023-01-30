Girl's scalp ripped off in giant wheel accident in Karnataka's Mandaya
Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the Srirangapatna Town police arrested the owner of the giant wheel Ramesh, a resident of Hosabudanuru from Mandya district
In a horrific incident, a girl suffered critical injuries as her hair got stuck while riding a giant wheel and a portion of scalp got ripped off in Karnataka's Mandaya district, police said on Monday.
The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Srividya.
Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the Srirangapatna Town police arrested the owner of the giant wheel Ramesh, a resident of Hosabudanuru from Mandya district.
The police said that while playing on the giant wheel on Sunday, the hair of the girl was stuck and within seconds a layer of her scalp came off. Shocked parents and onlookers rushed the girl to the local hospital.
She was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru city for further treatment. The eyewitnesses explained that the scalp had come out like a wig.
The police have taken up the investigation.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines