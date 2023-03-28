GitHub lays off entire India engineering team, at least 100 employees hit

Microsoft-owned open source developer platform in February announced it was laying off 10 per cent of its workforce through the end of the company's fiscal year.



GitHub had about 3,000 employees before the layoffs were announced.



In an email to employees, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke had said that sustained growth is important for every business.



"Today, we are the home of 100 million developers, and we must become the developer-first engineering system for the world of tomorrow. We must continue to help our customers grow and thrive with GitHub, expedite and simplify their cloud adoption journey, while supporting them every day," the CEO wrote.