Glorification of ‘bulldozer politics’ in UP under Yogi doesn’t portend well for democracy

Yogi Adityanath, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time consecutively on March 25, is generally referred to as “Maharaj ji”. He earned his new tag of “bulldozer baba” during the recent elections due to his frequent reference of the heavy JCB machine which his government deployed to raze the properties of alleged criminals in the state.

After a road accident in UP in which a bulldozer completely smashed a cycle, the supporters of Yogi and BJP leaders used this meme to exhibit the muscle power of Yogi. Throughout the state, BJP’s cadres and supporters were seen taking out victory processions on bulldozers and chanting the slogan “bulldozer baba zindabad (long live bulldozer baba)” in praise of Adityanath. Indeed, the bulldozer became a major rallying point during the Assembly elections.

Taking a cue from Yogi, barely four days back, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched his version of bulldozer, adopting the sobriquet ‘Bulldozer Mama’ with a similar avowed mission to take on crime and criminals.

The state administrations of UP and MP claim to have demolished hundreds of palatial houses allegedly owned by criminals.