Goa Carnival 2022: It was fun but it was not quite the same!

Popular chef Vasquito Alvares once again was at the heart of the food festival at the Samba Square in the state capital. His grandfather, late Vasco Alvares, was Chief Officer of Panjim Municipality and involved in organizing the Carnival during Portuguese rule. Known as Chef Vasco after his grandfather with whom he shares a birthday, Alvares has seen the Carnival change over time.

“With the State backing it, the Carnival has now become theme-based. It was earlier just four days of fun. Carnival is essentially carnage or meat. It is a festival of colour like Holi, celebrated just before the month of Lent observed religiously by most Catholics in Goa.



Joaquim Teles agrees. Creativity and life need to be put back into the festivities, says the former president of the Panjim Carnival Committee. While the celebration comprises the parade and the the Samba Square festival at the municipality’s Garcia de Orta Garden, “traditional floats are not participating as much as they used to,” he says.



Armando Gonsalves, engaged in promoting the Carnival and Jazz in Goa, is also forthright. “Truly disappointing fare; quality of the floats barring a few has declined. The feeling of joie de vivre is getting lost each passing year.”



Writer Manan Dhuldhoya, who spends time between Mumbai and Goa, however had a different take. He enjoyed the food and Feni cocktails specially created for the Carnival on day two, he recalls with satisfaction. At the Samba Square, there were not too many tourists though, he says. People were greeting each other, they knew each other and were clearly local residents. He had missed live music since the U2 concert of 2019 in Mumbai, and enjoyed every bit of the live music at the carnival.