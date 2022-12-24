Goa gets busier as the world arrives to celebrate Christmas, New Year

Goa is an witnessing extra rush on its roads and beaches as holidaymakers from foreign countries are arriving in the coastal state in large numbers to usher in Christmas and New Year.

Hotels in the state are almost full, the hospitality industry sources said. The government's decision not to impose any COVID-19-related restrictions has helped the mood.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday clarified that the state will not impose any pandemic-related restriction till January 2, 2023, but appealed people to take precautions on their own.

“We are looking at an overall positive season this year. Tourists have arrived in the state for Christmas and New Year celebrations,” Nilesh Shah, President, Travel and Tours Association of Goa (TTAG), told PTI.

Hotels have more than 90 per cent occupancy for Christmas while they are almost sold out for New year, he said.

Sawant's announcement that there would be no COVID-19 restrictions till January 2 also helped the tourism industry, he added.