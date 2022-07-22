Goa restaurant of Smriti Irani's daughter in troubled waters

The excise commissioner of Goa, Narayan M. Gad has issued a show cause notice to the city’s Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, run by Zoish Irani, Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, for getting its license renewed through dubious means.

Advocate Aires Rodrigues, through an RTI found out that the license was renewed on June 22 this year using the Aadhaar card of Mumbai resident Anthony Dgama, who had died on May 17, 2021. The lawyer, through an enquiry, wants to get to the root of this incident, that he says was “orchestrated” by Irani’s family, the excise office and Assagao panchayat. The matter will be heard on July 29. Herald Goa reported that the Excise Commissioner has ordered the “excise licence holder and the complainant Adv Aires Rodrigues to be personally present” in the hearing.