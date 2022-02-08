“Godse supporter”: JNU’s first woman VC Dhulipuli Pandit deletes her Twitter account after outrage

Hours after her appointment created outrage in the world of academia and on social media, prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University’s first woman Vice Chancellor Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit deleted her account on Twitter.



She said her focus will be on creating Indo-centric narratives in the university.

Known for her right wing slant, Pandit thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Education for her appointment as the VC of the JNU.