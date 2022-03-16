'Golden Baba' goes missing in Kanpur, probe starts

'Golden Baba', a resident of Kakadeo, is known for his hobby of flaunting heavy gold jewellery. According to the family members, he left home on Tuesday morning and did not return.



DCP West BBGTS Murthy, ADCP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava and ACP Dinesh Chandra Shukla reached Golden Baba's house and collected information from the family members.



"He is seen walking, wearing saffron colour clothes. A bag is on his shoulder. As of now, there is no apprehension of any untoward incident because 'Golden Baba' had left home without jewellery," said the DCP.



Golden Baba made headlines when he had got a mask of gold worth around Rs 5 Lakh made for himself during the pandemic.