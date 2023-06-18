Google Doodle honours Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Google on Sunday remembered Indian biochemist Dr Kamala Sohonie with a Doodle on her 112th birth anniversary, who in 1939 became the first Indian woman to receive a PhD in a scientific discipline.



From her work on potatoes, she discovered the enzyme 'Cytochrome C' which plays an essential role in the electron transport chain (the process by which energy is created for organisms), found in plants, human and animal cells.



Born on June 18, 1911, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, her father, Narayanarao Bhagvat, as well as her uncle, Madhavrao Bhagvat, were chemists and alumni of the erstwhile Tata Institute of Sciences (which later became the Indian Institute of Science) in Bengaluru.