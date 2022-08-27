Google wants you to chat with its AI chatbot at your own risk

Google has opened its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the public and you can now register to chat with the AI-driven bot trained on the company's controversial language model.



Google has already warned that early previews of its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) model "may display inaccurate or inappropriate content".



'AI Test Kitchen' by Google is an app where people can learn about, experience, and give feedback on Google's emerging AI technology.



"Our goal is to learn, improve and innovate responsibly on AI together. We'll be opening up to small groups of people gradually," said the company.



According to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 'AI Test Kitchen' is "meant to give you a sense of what it might be like to have LaMDA in your hands".



The ability of these language models to generate infinite possibilities shows potential, "but it also means they don't always get things quite right".



"And while we've made substantial improvements in safety and accuracy in the latest version of LaMDA, we're still at the beginning of a journey," said Google.



"We've added multiple layers of protection to the AI Test Kitchen. This work has minimised the risk, but not eliminated it," it added.