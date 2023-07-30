Gorakhpur: University expels 18 ABVP members for July 21 violence

Cracking the whip after its vice hancellor and other officials were manhandled by protesting students, the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has expelled 18 students and banned six outsiders from entering the campus.

All those who faced action are members of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and were part of the protest against fee-hike and other issues that turned violent on July 21.

The university's chief proctor Satyapal Singh on Sunday said that the decision was taken a day earlier following reports of the Dean of Students Welfare and a judicial inquiry that had been set up to look into the incident.