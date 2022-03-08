Government blocks question on hate crimes and caste-based atrocities in Lok Sabha

A question by Congress Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran to the Minister for Minority Affairs on the number of religious and caste-based atrocities in India was disallowed from being answered during the earlier Parliament session on February 10, 2022.

The Kerala MP wanted the ministry to provide the number of religion-based atrocities across India, number of deaths due to religion based atrocities and number of hate-crimes against minorities across the country. He had also asked whether the government was aware that cases of communal rioting had increased by 96% and caste riots by nearly 50% in 2020, and also if the union government was aware that that crimes against scheduled castes had increased by 9.4% and against scheduled tribes 9.3% in 2020.

Questioning the decision, Kannur MP and President of Congress Party in Kerala wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the reason for disallowing his question. He stated in the letter that as per the National Crime Records Bureau, it has been reported that the cases of communal rioting increased by 96% and caste riots increased by nearly 50% in 2020. The NCRB report also highlighted that the crimes against Scheduled Castes have increased by 9.4% and Scheduled Tribes have increased by 9.3% in 2020.