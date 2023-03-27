Government employment portal NCS fails to connect job seekers with opportunities

However, according to the RTI response received by activist Kanhaiya Kumar, in 2017-18, there were 7,813 applications, while job listings dropped to 9.44 lakh. In the next year job applications rose to 44,435, while the jobs listed increased to 17.02 lakh. In 2019-20, 1.13 lakh job applications against 30.48 lakh jobs listed. In 2020-21, it became 2.21 lakh applications and 12.77 lakh jobs advertised. In the financial year, 2021-22, there were only 2.33 lakh applications for more than 13.47 lakh jobs posted.

The monthly report on the job portal states that “as on November 30, 2022, the active vacancies count as of the mentioned date is around 2,45,000”. However, it does not give the number of job applications on the website. The latest February 2023 report shows that there are 4,69,540 active vacancies listed on the website.

Commenting on the state of affairs, labour economist Santosh Mehrotra pointed out that it was obvious that there is a lack of knowledge about the website. “The government as usual is unable to reach out to people and the job seekers hadn’t heard about it. At least the numbers have inched up from 2015.”

It was billed to be the government’s next-generation online employment exchange. The labour ministry had readied it with an investment of Rs 100 crore amidst widespread publicity. The expectation was that private players including naukri.com and monster.com would join it and 2 crore job seekers already registered with employment exchanges across India would join it.

The government has spent ₹413.4 crore from 2015 onwards on the portal. In 2021-22, the government expenditure on the website was ₹24.30 cr and in the previous year it was ₹43.80 cr.