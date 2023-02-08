Government medical colleges are short of more than 3,000 doctors: Centre tells Parliament

Central government hospitals across India are collectively short of over 3,000 doctors, the Union health ministry told Parliament on Tuesday.

According to government's own admission, despite rise in number of medical colleges, the doctor-patient ratio also remains lower than the WHO recommendations of having 100 doctors per lakh population in India.

"It is only 77 per lakh even though the number of MBBS and post-graduate seats in medical colleges witnessed a steady rise in the past seven years," reported The Deccan Herald referring to the data shared by the governmern in Parliament.



Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal sought details of the vacancies for doctors, nurses and other staff in central government hospitals and asked whether the ministry is considering “targeted recruitment” to fill the positions.

In response, the ministry released details of vacancies as on January 2023 and said that “recruitment is being carried out as per functional need”.

The ministry reported 221 vacancies for doctors in AIIMS, New Delhi, 220 in Safdarjung Hospital, 113 in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and 81 in Lady Hardinge Medical College.

It also reported 170 vacancies in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, 146 vacancies in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and 119 in the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong.