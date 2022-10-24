Governor has no authority to seek resignations of VCs, says Kerala CM

A day after Khan kicked up a political storm seeking resignation of vice chancellors of nine varsities in the state, Vijayan said it was an unusual move and accused him of "waging war" with an intention to "destroy" the universities in the state.



"It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said, adding that the chancellor has no authority to seek their resignations.