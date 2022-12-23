Govt betraying poor by slyly discontinuing scholarships for SC/ST, minority students: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday accused the government of betraying the poor by removing class 1 to 8 children from the ambit of the pre-matric scholarships for SC/ST and minority students.

He said the move would mean lower enrolment and higher dropout rates for students from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class communities.

"This is betrayal with the poor," Surjewala tweeted, citing the reply given by the government to a question he asked about the scholarships for SC/ST and minority students.

"Very slyly, on the floor of the Parliament, Modi Government has accepted that Pre-Matric Scholarships meant for SC, ST, OBC and Minority students for Class I to VIII are discontinued. This would mean higher dropout rates and lower enrolment for SC-ST-OBC’s," he said in a tweet.