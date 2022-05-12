Govt helicopter crashes at Raipur airport, both pilots killed

Two people were killed after a helicopter crashed at an airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, NDTV reported quoting police sources.

The helicopter caught fire when the pilots were trying to land the helicopter. Both the pilots on board died in the accident.

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava were killed in the accident, police said, as per the report.

Chhattissgarh Chief Minister paid his tributes to the pilot. "Just got a sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief," Baghel said in a tweet.