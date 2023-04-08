Govt. owned BSNL disconnects Rahul Gandhi office phone in Wayannad

Government owned, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has disconnected the telephone and internet connection to the office of Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi in Waynaad, The Hindu reported.

According to media reports, the phone number 04936xxxx with an internet connection was cancelled on Thursday evening.

The disconnection of internet and phone service by a government owned entity came after Gandhi was asked to vacate his official residence in Delhi following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

The former Congress president was disqualified on March 24 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat following his conviction and sentencing for two years by a local court in Gujarat in "Modi surname" criminal defamation case.

Gandhi was granted bail by the same court in Surat on the same day. Later, he had filed an appeal against the conviction in a higher court in the sessions court of Surat on April 3. The sessions court has extended his bail and fixed April 13 for the next hearing.