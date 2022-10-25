Govt slammed for preventing photojournalist from flying to US to collect award

Kashmiri journalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo was recently stopped by the authorities from flying to the United States to collect her Pulitzer Prize. This was the second time the photojournalist was stopped from travelling out of the country in the past six months.

Previously, Mattoo was barred from travelling to Paris to attend a book launch and a photography exhibition.

“I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket,” Mattoo tweeted.

“The same thing happened again, no reason was given to me at all. I am still processing what’s being done to me without even giving me a legitimate reason,” Mattoo told National Herald, adding that this was a big day for her as a journalist. “There is no justification for what’s happening and it’s just frustrating.”