Govt tells Parliament: SAIL to close down VISP at Bhadravathi in Karnataka; Congress takes a dig at Modi

Known as a symbol of industrialisation with a history of 105 years, Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) at Bhadravati in Karnataka will be closed down, the government told the parliament.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) that runs VISP decided to close the unit last year. Founded in 1954, SAIL operates and owns five integrated steel plants at Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bokaro and Burnpur (Asansol) and three special steel plants at Salem, Durgapur and Bhadravathi.

SAIL has declared VISP a loss-making unit without making investments to enhance production, alleged the employees.