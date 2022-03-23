Grim summer ahead with Centre, with polls over, allowing ‘market forces’ to dictate fuel prices

There are two key takeaways from the development, the most important one of which is that the ‘open market policy’ is not really based on market forces but is at the beck and call of the government.

When it is convenient for the government, ‘open market forces’ will come into play and nobody can do a thing about it. But when it is inconvenient for the government, the ‘market forces’ will go into hiding.

Whenever petroleum prices go up, the government throws up its hands in helplessness as it is ‘market forces’ that decide prices and it cannot do anything, except sympathise with the people, at the same time gleefully accepting greater proceeds for the government kitty.

But it is obvious that it is the government that decides to what extent ‘market forces’ should come into play.

The corollary is that the government refuses to intervene to hold prices because it does not want to do so, not due to any inherent constraints, but by choice.

The four-month breather to facilitate election is no reason for consumers to rejoice that they have saved money. For, there is a tacit understanding between the government and the oil companies that once the fetters are off, the companies are free to do what they want so that they are able to recoup the notional loss they may have suffered during the suspension — notional because the losses are worked out on the basis of doctored numbers – and perhaps make even more money.