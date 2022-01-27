Ground report from ‘UP farmers’ capital’ Sisauli: Palpable anger among farmers, BJP faces electoral rout

A large drawing room in Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district, arguably the epicenter of the farmers’ movement against the farm laws in western UP, s adorned with hundreds of photographs of late Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait, capturing his life as a farmers’ leader.

The hall is alive with activity. Sitting just below the biggest picture of Chaudhary Mahendra Singh Tikait is his son Rakesh Tikait, interacting with locals. He has reached Sisauli today.

As soon as the news of his arrival spreads, his family members start gathering. Rakesh Tikait speaks in gestures and tells us that there is no need to say anything to anyone as the farmers understands everything.

Rakesh Tikait is visibly overwhelmed when he reaches his home. He was away for almost 13 months, moving around the country. He says that it feels good to come home. “Now I want to live among the people of the area for a few days. It is good to see that now the farmers have started to understand politics, but they will vote to tighten the grip on the bull that spoils the crop,” he says.

A farmer named Indrajit Malik gently tells a young man standing near him, "Look, now Chaudhary Sahab (Rakesh Tikait) too explains in gestures like Baba Tikait".

While Rakesh Tikait goes upstairs to meet his family members, his nephew Gaurav Tikait tells us that Chaudhary of Balyan Khap and president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Naresh Tikait has come over.

Chaudhary Naresh Tikait sits in a compound. The traditional identity of the village is the omni-present hookah. Although Naresh Tikait does not smoke hookah, many farmers present there like it.