Guardians of our own destiny

In 1944, the American judge Learned Hand wrote: ‘Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; when it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can even do much to help it. While it lies there, it needs no constitution, no law, no court to save it.’ I have often pondered the meaning of these words. Do judges protect individual liberty at all times or are they dependent on a public and social endorsement of what constitutes liberty?

British rule in India held out the promise of the rule of law, administered by independent judges. While judges of pre-independent India did serve a colonial government, there was a certain sense of fair play in action even in the most tense moments. When Capt. Prem Sehgal was put on trial in the Red Fort along with his comrades in the INA, they faced a possible death sentence. His father Sir Acchru Ram was then a sitting judge of the Lahore High Court, under Chief Justice Arthur Trevor Harries. The father decided to resign his judgeship to coordinate the defence team of lawyers, which would be headed by Bhulabhai Desai. He went with his letter of resignation to the Chief Justice, who asked him to take leave for the duration of the case, rather than resigning. Acchru Ram was thus able to coordinate one of the most important cases of the time; it played a big role in the subsequent British decision to grant Indian independence. The question we must ask today, in the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of India’s independence, is whether we have men and women of the same standard of fairness as custodians of the liberty of Indian citizens.