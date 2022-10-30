Gujarat: At least 60 people killed in Morbi bridge collapse; condolences pour in

At least 60 people have been killed in the suspension bridge collpase accident in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

The century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi city had been renovated and reopened for public less than a week back.

There was a rush of people on the bridge when it snapped around 6.30 pm, officials said.

Earlier, Superintendent of Morbi civil hospital Dr Pradip Dudhrajia had said that at least 32 people died in the accident as the hospital had received that many bodies.

The death toll was later revised to 60 as more bodies were fished out.