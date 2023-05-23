Gujarat-born councillor is new Mayor of Preston in north England

Yakub Patel, a Gujarat-born councillor and an active member of the local community has taken over as the new Mayor of Preston, a city in Lancashire county of northern England which has a tradition of having a city Mayor dating back to the 14th century.

Patel, who was born in Bharuch district of Gujarat, moved to the UK after his graduation from the University of Baroda in 1976.

He was first elected as a Labour Party Councillor for Avenham Ward of the city in 1995, becoming the first Muslim councillor in the history of Preston City Council.

“Yakub has always been involved with local voluntary and community organisations,” the Preston City Council said.