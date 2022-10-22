Gujarat Election: Jignesh Mevani the lone ranger among the Three Musketeers of the Congress

Hardik Patel rose rapidly in Congress and in just two years was elevated working president of the state unit. At 27 years of age, he was the youngest to occupy this position in the party. A man who rose on the back of a caste agitation quit the Congress in May this year terming the party as “casteist” and joined the BJP in June announcing that he would henceforth be a ‘soldier in Narendrabhai’s army”.

The reasons were not far to seek. All set to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was thwarted when the High Court accepted the government plea that he had” criminal antecedents with 17 FIRs and two sedition cases” and refused a stay on a 2015 case of arson and rioting wherein he had been sentenced to two years imprisonment. The Supreme Court stayed this verdict on April 12 this year and his diatribe against his own party began the day after.

A total of 30 FIRs were filed against him between 2015 and 2018 and by his own admission then, many of these cases remain pending. The apex court may have stayed one case but the state government’s stand in the remaining ones remain vital to his political career. It thus makes sense to be on the right side of the rulers and the roar of old is now a mere whimper.

Mevani though an independent in 2017 remains steadfastly with the Congress and is paying the price for it as the ruling BJP unleashes its ‘fire power’ to break him. In July this year he was made a working president of the Gujarat Congress.

Earlier on April 21, Mevani, was picked up in a midnight swoop by the Assam Police from the government circuit house in Palanpur and flown to Assam on the ostensible charge of tweeting against the Prime Minister.

The tweet of April 18, ahead of the Prime Minister’s Gujarat visit said, “Godse ko apna aradhya manne wale pradhanmantri Narendra Modi 20 tarikh se Gujarat daure pe hai, unse appeal hai ki Gujarat mein Himmatnagar, Khambhatt aur Veraval mein jo kaumi hadse hue hain, uske khilaf shanti aur aman ke appeal kare. Mahatma Mandir ke nirmata se itni ummed to banti hai“ (Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worships Godse is on a tour of Gujarat from April 20. I appeal to him to appeal for peace and brotherhood in the communal incident affected Himmatnagar, Khambhat and Veraval towns. This is the least that can be hoped from one who built the Mahatma Mandir). The arrest came from a complaint by Arup Dey, an executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council at Kokrajhar police station on April 19. The FIR was filed under sections 120(B), 153(B), 295(A), %04, 505(a)(b)(C)2 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of IT Act.