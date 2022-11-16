Gujarat elections: AAP's 'kidnapped' candidate resurfaces; withdraws candidature
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said to the press that Jariwala had been missing along with his family members since Tuesday
A few hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accused BJP goons of kidnapping their Surat East candidate Kanchanbhai Jariwala on Wednesday, he resurfaced before the returning officer seeking the withdrawal of his candidature.
Jariwala appeared before the returning officer R B Bhogayata under heavy police protection this morning and voluntarily withdrew his candidature from Surat East. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Bagmar denied receiving any complaint of kidnapping.
The Aam Aadmi Party however alleged on Wednesday that Jariwala was abducted at the behest of the BJP, which "feared" a defeat in the seat during the Gujarat Assembly election.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said to the press that Jariwala and his family members were missing since Tuesday.
Sisodia claimed that Jariwala was last seen on Tuesday when he went for the scrutiny of his nomination papers. He also called the incident a "kidnapping of democracy."
Not only that, senior AAP leaders protested outside the EC over the kidnapping and raised slogans against the BJP.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines