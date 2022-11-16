Gujarat elections: AAP's 'kidnapped' candidate resurfaces; withdraws candidature

A few hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders accused BJP goons of kidnapping their Surat East candidate Kanchanbhai Jariwala on Wednesday, he resurfaced before the returning officer seeking the withdrawal of his candidature.

Jariwala appeared before the returning officer R B Bhogayata under heavy police protection this morning and voluntarily withdrew his candidature from Surat East. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Bagmar denied receiving any complaint of kidnapping.





The Aam Aadmi Party however alleged on Wednesday that Jariwala was abducted at the behest of the BJP, which "feared" a defeat in the seat during the Gujarat Assembly election.