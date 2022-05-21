Gujarat Files: A potboiler in Gujarat

Even as the Congress was brainstorming in Udaipur, BJP was busy holding its own ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Gujarat. Contrary to popular belief, it is not a cake walk for the BJP in the state. BJP’s seats have been actually declining in the Assembly ever since Narendra Modi helped BJP win 127 seats in the 2002 elections- held in the shadow of the communal riots. In 2007, the BJP bagged 117 seats, 115 seats in 2012 and 99 in 2017. Congress which won 51 seats in 2002,bagged 59 in 2007,61 seats in 2012 and 77 seats in 2017.

This explains why, despite ruling over Gujarat for almost the last 27 years, BJP’s penchant for reaching out to Congress leaders, poach them, browbeat or bulldoze them has remained as strong. Last week it ‘pinched’ a three term Congress legislator from the reserved tribal seat of Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district, Ashwin Kotwal, who claimed he has been a Modi-Bhakt since 2007.

Thirteen Congress legislators switched sides even before the last election in 2017. And when, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s boast of bagging a record 150 seats,the party’s tally fell below 100 for the first time, with the Congress bagging 77 seats to the BJP’s 99 in a house of 182, BJP raised its strength to 112 with reduced the Congress down to 65 through defections and deceit.

But even when after former chief minister Vijay Rupani and his entire cabinet were replaced overnight with a brand, new team led by Bhupendrabhai Patel in September last year, BJP could not ignore the defectors from Congress. If there were five turncoats from the Congress in the Rupani government,the Patel government included three new ones. The five earlier turncoats also went out with Rupani.