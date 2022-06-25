Gujarat Files: 'Disturbed' Ahmedabad daily consumes 150 tons of meat and fish

No, Abbas was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friend. He was a friend of the PM’s younger brother Pankaj and lived with the family for a year. Narendra Modi had already left to join the RSS and his attitude to Abbas Bhai is not quite known.

But when the PM sprung Abbas out of the blue in a blog published in The Times of India, on his mother’s 100th birthday (her 100th birthday however was reported by the media almost every year since 2016) this year, it was greeted with sarcasm. The question ‘Abbas Bhai, aap kahan ho/aap kahan the’ reverberated across social media.

Well, Narendra Modi is not quite known to be friendly to Muslims though since becoming the PM, he has visited mosques and sent chadars to Ajmer sharif. But his silence on the lynchings, economic boycott of Muslims and their repression by the State tells its own story. In 2011 while still the chief minister of Gujarat, he had refused a skull cap offered during his Sadbhavna Yatra.

But in his blog the PM wrote eloquently about how affectionate his mother was towards Abbas and how on Eid she would make special food that Abbas liked. The blog triggered a round of speculation on whether the Modi household served Abbas kebabs or biryani. But the point made by the PM was well taken. It was a different India and a different household where a Muslim could live without fear.

Was the reference to Abbas then made for rabid Hindus, who lynch meat eaters and refuse to buy even vegetables or accept deliveries from Muslims? Or was it meant to tell the Islamic nations how inclusive his own family was?

One will perhaps never know what motivated the PM to rake up Abbas. But armchair psychologists wondered if Narendra Modi’s apparent hatred for Muslims was fuelled by the hospitality accorded to Abbas by his own family.