'Gujarat Files': Good governance leads to a debt trap

Statistics are like bikinis. What they reveal is suggestive but what they cover up is crucial, goes a quote by Business Professor Aaron Levenstein.

Gujarat is where BJP has been in power for 27 years with Narendra Modi as chief minister for over 13 of them, who projected it as a model state and used it as a springboard to become the prime Minister in 2014.

The suggestive part is that the cumulative public debt of Gujarat has shot up to Rupees three lakh Crore (Rs 3,00,963 crore) as per the revised estimates of 2020-21, the State Assembly was informed during the current budget session. This is the last budget session of the present government as elections are due in the state later this year.

Gujarat’s cumulative public debt has ballooned to an all time high of Rs 3,20,812 crore for the current 2021-22 and will, it is estimated, shoot up to Rs 3,49,789 crore by the end of the current financial year of 2022-23.The public debt will be Rs 1,05,824 crore more than the total budget of Rs 2,43,965 crores for 2022-23 presented on March 3.

According to published reports of the government’s statement in the assembly under the fiscal responsibility Act, 2005, the state’s estimated public debt is projected to touch an astronomical high of Rs 4,49,810 crore by the end of 2024-25. When the BJP first came to power in Gujarat in 1995, the public debt of the state was around Rs 10,000 crores.

However, the crucial part that finance minister Kanu Desai left unsaid is that the state is staring at a veritable debt trap as it has to pay 61 per cent of this astronomical amount of Rs 3,00,963 crore in the next seven years. This aspect has been brought out by the Comptroller and Auditor General(CAG) in its report on the state’s finances tabled in the Gujarat Assembly. In other words the state will have to repay an estimated Rs 1.87 lakh crores by 2028.

The report also points out that while Gujarat’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) of 9.19 per cent between 2016- 21,the outstanding public debt has grown at a CAGR of 11.49 per cent. “This calls for a need to review debt sustainability of the state”, the CAG said.