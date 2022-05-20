Gujarat: Mevani slams former friend Hardik Patel for ‘ungraceful’ exit from Congress

Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani has attacked Hardik Patel – his former friend – for ‘ungraceful’ exit from the Congress party.

Patel in his one-page resignation letter which he published on Twitter on May 18, had criticised Congress for ignoring Gujarat and Gujaratis.

“Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad,” Patel had alleged in his resignation letter.

The Patidar leader stepped up attacks on Congress after leaving the party.