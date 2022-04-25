Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested by Assam Police shortly after obtaining bail

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in a new case today just after he was granted bail by a court in Assam in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court had reserved its order on the bail application in the tweets case yesterday.

The police from Assam's Barpeta, who came to arrest Mevani, haven't yet said in which case the Gujarat MLA was arrested again. Sources have said one of the sections of the Indian Penal Code under which Mr Mevani has been charged in the new case includes allegations of stopping a government officer from doing his or her work.

Mevani was first arrested on Thursday from Gujarat's Palanpur by a team of Assam police after a local BJP leader from Assam's Kokrajhar filed a complaint against him.

Mevani has termed his arrest "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)" and as a "conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS".

He was charged with criminal conspiracy, offence related to place of worship, outraging religious feelings, and provocation that might lead to breach of peace.

The Congress has alleged that the arrest was made with an eye to the coming assembly elections in Gujarat.

"Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth," Congress's Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.