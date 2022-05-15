Gujarat police files case against “Anarkali of Arrah” director Avinash Das for insulting the tricolor
Ahmedabad police has filed a case against Mumbai based film director, Avinash Das for allegedly disrespecting tricolour. Das who directed “Anarkali of Arrah” was also charged with spreading fake news
Das who directed the critically acclaimed film “Anarkali of Arrah” was also charged with spreading fake news.
According to the Ahmedabad police, Das has shared an alleged obscene picture of a woman with the tricolour.
“Apart from that, Das on May 8 shared a five-year-old picture of IAS officer Pooja Singhal of Jharkhand with the home minister Amit Shah. Das posted this picture with the mala fide intention of instilling misunderstanding in people’s mind and for tarnishing the image of home minister Amit Shah, who has been appointed to one of the top posts of the country,” said a statement issued by the city crime branch.
Though the claims made by the police could not be verified as Das has deactivated his social media accounts.
Those who are in the know of the development told NH that Das’s post on Shah has triggered the Crime Branch to file a case against him. Gujarat police on Saturday, have approached some of Avnash’s friends in Mumbai, seeking information about him.
In this tweet showing Shah and Singhal, Das had allegedly written that the picture was clicked recently.
It is worth mentioning that Singhal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 18 crore MGNREGA scam on Wednesday. And huge cash was recovered from her house.
Three years ago, Das was booked by Uttar Pradesh police for showing a picture of UP CM Yogi Adityanath with cows, claiming that he (Yogi Adityanath) wanted to save the cows not the girls.
