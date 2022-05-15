Gujarat police files case against “Anarkali of Arrah” director Avinash Das for insulting the tricolor

“Apart from that, Das on May 8 shared a five-year-old picture of IAS officer Pooja Singhal of Jharkhand with the home minister Amit Shah. Das posted this picture with the mala fide intention of instilling misunderstanding in people’s mind and for tarnishing the image of home minister Amit Shah, who has been appointed to one of the top posts of the country,” said a statement issued by the city crime branch.

Though the claims made by the police could not be verified as Das has deactivated his social media accounts.

Those who are in the know of the development told NH that Das’s post on Shah has triggered the Crime Branch to file a case against him. Gujarat police on Saturday, have approached some of Avnash’s friends in Mumbai, seeking information about him.