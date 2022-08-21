Gujarat receives twice as much as all southern states under 'Khelo India'

The outrage is most pronounced in Tamil Nadu. The southern state, which hosted a successful chess Olympiad at short notice this month, is aghast at receiving a paltry Rs 33 crore under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme. It is upset because the two BJP-ruled states of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were recipients of disproportionately higher grants of Rs 608 crore and Rs 503 crore respectively.

There are no explanations about the basis on which the allocations were made. If a committee of experts made a recommendation, it has not been revealed.

The Khelo India scheme was launched in 2017 to ‘revive’ sports culture in the country by way of helping the states build and upgrade sports facilities, appoint coaches and nurture talent. The scheme facilitates hosting of school games, university games, rural sports and sports for the handicapped.

Could the considerations for the allocations be other than sporting? The allocations make more political sense than sporting sense. Both the BJP-ruled states of Gujarat and UP are crucial for the BJP in the next general election.

Grants, scholarships and appointment of athletes and coaches in rural areas among the youth ahead of elections is undoubtedly helpful. This suspicion is bolstered by the grants given to Karnataka and Rajasthan, two other states where elections are due next year. On top of that, a crucial assembly election is due in Gujarat within months