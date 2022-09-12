Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.



Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.



The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.