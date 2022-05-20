Gyanvapi mosque case: SC must uphold Places of Worship Act for all times to come to preserve secular fabric

Overemphasis on religion in all discourses has become the most disquieting feature of the Modi regime since it came to power in 2014 and it seems unlikely that it would end in the near future. In the imagined India of the right-wing party, all other religions as a way of life will be pushed to a less favourable and secondary status, even though this is simply antithetical to India’s Constitution.

The ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque situated next to Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi has once again re-established the proposition that religion is going to be the dominant political discourse in the country. Continuous and systemic attempts will be made to revive and create disputes over the Eidgah Mathura, Gyanvapi Varanasi, Taj Mahal Agra and many more in future.

The recent burst of petitions before courts in India seeking directions to survey existing mosques to determine temple remains has brought the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, back into discourse.

The PoW Act was passed by the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress government at a time when the Ram temple movement was gaining momentum. The Act mandates that the character of all religious places

of worship should be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947, and no suit or proceedings shall lie in a court of law with respect to the character of places of worship (section 4). This effectually barred courts from entertaining cases that raises disputes over places of worship that existed as of August 15, 1947.