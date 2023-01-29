‘Had a powerful feeling of homecoming’: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

"Statehood and restoration of democratic process is a fundamental and very important first step. The other steps will come later and I do not necessarily have to comment on it here," he said, referring to a question about holding talks with Pakistan.

"All states have an assembly. Democratic process is the right of the people and it should be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. A solution should be found for the people of Ladakh as well," he added.

Gandhi said he was not happy with what he saw in Jammu and Kashmir.

"When I entered Jammu and Kashmir, I met people from Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir areas of the region. No one that I met -- and I met farmers, students, youth, businessmen -- seemed to be happy or excited about what is happening here," he added.

Can Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Srinagar?

Asked about the BJP's claims about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi said bomb blasts and targeted killings are still taking place in the union territory.

"If it (security) had improved, then the security people would not have had the conversations that they had with me.

"If what they claim is the case, then why doesn't the BJP hold a rally from Jammu to Lal Chowk? If the situation is so good, then why doesn't Amit Shah walk from Jammu to Kashmir? I don't think that argument holds," he added.

Asked about the issues raised by people during the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said most of the issues were similar to the rest of the country like inflation and unemployment.

"Statehood, representation and voice of people was another set of issues that came up here," he said.

In response to a question about the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Gandhi said the Congress Working Committee has already made its stand clear on the issue.

Article 370 granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

