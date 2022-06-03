Hardik Patel deleted over 1000 tweets roasting PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of joining BJP

Just before joining BJP, Hardik Patel had tweeted, “With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the Bhagirath work of national service under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi.”

An old video of Hardik Patel is also going viral on social media in which, while talking to a news channel, he is asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He responds by calling him ‘Feku’. Asked on the subject of Amit Shah, he says that he is a ‘goon’.

In another video, he is heard saying (in Gujarati), "I am a son of a man, I will never surrender by joining BJP. We are the son of farmer. We will fight and struggle, but we will not surrender to the BJP."

Another viral video on social media platforms is from 2017. Hardik Patel is heard saying, "We just asked for our rights, what we got in return lathicharge. Our young Patidars were killed, women were assaulted. We were cheated, Patidars were cheated. Should we forget everything and join them? No. Now it is time to take revenge."

Hardik Patel had compared Amit Shah to General Dyer many times in the past. Taking a jibe at Amit Shah in 2017, Hardik Patel said, "BJP mein sahi logo ko samman nahi diya jata, lekin jo log Amit Shah ke pairo ki juti bankar rehta hai usko aage kiya jata hai (BJP doesn’t give respect to the right people, but those who follow Amit Shah are pushed forward)."