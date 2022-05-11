Hariharan remembers his association with Shiv-Hari

Singer Hariharan had the opportunity to work a number of times with Santoor player Shiv Kumar Sharma who passed away on 10 May, and flautist Hari Prasad Chaurasia. They teamed up as the music-composing duo Shiv-Hari.

Hariharan sang some exquisite songs for Shiv-Hari.

Recalling his association with the duo Hariharan says, “Shiv-Hari gave me a very big break in the films Lamhe, Sahibaan and Darr. It was so good to work with them. I did rehearsals prior to the recording day and the melody was ingrained in my mind .”