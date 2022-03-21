Haryana: Don't issue gunny bags to mandis...procure wheat from farmers & store in Adani's silos, says FCI

In an alleged case of favouritism and promotion of 'cronies' associated with the ruling party, the Kurukshetra division of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) asked various agro bodies such as HAIC, HWSC and HAFED to procure wheat from farmers and store at Adani’s silos in bulk.

The FCI, a statutory body which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was founded in 1951 with an aim to “safeguard interests of the poor farmers and to ensure supply of food grains for the PDS”.

Not only this, the FCI has directed the local administration “not to issue gunny bags to Mandi near Adani silos” also.

“In meeting, it was also decided not to issue any gunny bags in the nearby mandis of Adani Silo, Solumajra. So, bulk direct delivery of wheat from farmers may be ensured from Dhand, Kaul, Pehowa, Pal, Pundri, Soumajra, Gumthala, Garu mandis etc,” reads the internal communique issued by the FCI.